Wayne Rooney Injury: Manchester United Star Ruled Out vs. Sunderland

Manchester United star Wayne Rooney has been sidelined for the club's match against Sunderland on Monday due to an undisclosed injury.

Jose Mourinho has explained Wayne Rooney felt something in training yesterday & it was decided it was best for him not to play today. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/lh59LujWWB — Manchester United (@ManUtd) December 26, 2016

It is uncertain if Rooney, 31, will be ready to return for Saturday's match against Middlesbrough.

There is plenty of cover available for the United skipper. Indeed, he has not been a regular starter under manager Jose Mourinho in 2016-17 anyway, per WhoScored.com.

The likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Marcus Rashford have often been picked ahead of him and will likely continue to start in Rooney's absence.

However, the former Everton man is still valuable to United, and his leadership and immense experience will be missed while he is out.

Particularly in bigger games, Rooney can still be a huge asset whether he starts or makes an impact from the bench.

As United's second-most prolific goalscorer of all time, he has contributed at key moments in almost every possible situation during his Old Trafford career.