Solomon Thomas Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Stanford defensive lineman Solomon Thomas has declared for the 2017 NFL draft, per a program release.

Solomon spoke about his decision to go pro in the announcement:

Since pulling out a symbolic Stanford tree and donning nerd glasses on National Signing Day in 2014, I have had the most amazing time of my life. I have grown and matured more than I ever could have imagined. I arrived at Stanford somewhat shy and uncertain; now I stand a curious, intelligent, dedicated, and motivated man who is ready to take on any challenge, including the NFL. With the support of my family, I have decided to forgo my last years of eligibility at Stanford and enter the 2017 NFL Draft. To my Stanford brothers, you all mean the world to me and I love you all. You each helped mold me into a better man. From laughing in the locker room, to sweating in the weight room, to grinding on the field -- you are the reason I have loved every second of my time here. Our collective goal to not only be the best team, but also the best individuals, connects us on another level. You are all men I look up to as role models and aspire to be like. We have a special bond at Stanford, one that I am so proud to be a part of. I'm so lucky to have you as brothers: this is the most amazing blessing in my life.

The 6'3", 273-pound junior has been a force defensively for the Cardinal over the past two seasons. After totaling 37 tackles in his first year on the field, including 10.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks, he followed that up with an even bigger 2016 season.

Thomas finished with 61 total tackles and 8.5 sacks. His quickness in getting into the backfield was on display all season long, including this sack against Arizona:

"Solomon is that rare combination of athletic ability, speed, mentality and technique," Stanford coach David Shaw said, per Tom FitzGerald of SFGate.com. "He's great with his hands. He's determined every single play to make a play. He's one of those guys that doesn't stay blocked."

Thomas' ability against both the pass and the run makes him a potential first-round draft pick in the spring. According to Matt Miller of Bleacher Report, Thomas is the No. 45 prospect in the 2017 class and the No. 10 edge defender. With versatility to play in multiple systems along the defensive line, he should be in high demand at the next level.

On the other hand, Stanford will miss Thomas' production, as several seniors are already set to depart on both sides of the ball. After a 10-3 season, the Cardinal could be set for a rebuild next year.