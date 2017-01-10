Ryan Ramczyk Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk announced will forego his senior year and declare for the 2017 NFL draft.

Adam Caplan of ESPN shared Ramczyk's statement announcing his decision:

Statement from Wisconsin LT Ryan Ramczyk declaring for draft... pic.twitter.com/ItIOnbhBPx — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) January 10, 2017

The junior is one of the fastest-rising prospects in the class, showcasing plenty of ability in his first season of action at the Division I level.

Ramczyk spent his first two college years at Division III UW-Stevens Point before transferring to Wisconsin and redshirting the 2015 season. He then became the Badgers' starting left tackle at the start of 2016 and quickly earned the attention of NFL scouts.

Steve Palazzolo of Pro Football Focus called the 6'6", 314-pound lineman one of the top rising prospects in the country early in the season, noting he hadn't allowed a pressure in his first 100 pass attempts.

Matt Miller of Bleacher Report has him as his No. 14 overall prospect and No. 1 offensive tackle. Miller also projected him to go off the board at No. 7 to the San Diego Chargers.

"He's got size, he's athletic, he's got toughness, he's got a work ethic," head coach Paul Chryst said of his lineman, per Benjamin Worgull of Scout.com. "He's a really good football player."

Without many consistent offensive line prospects in the upcoming draft, Ramczyk could be in high demand in the spring.

Although Wisconsin will miss its blind-side blocker, the offensive line should remain solid next season thanks to the return of several freshmen and sophomores now with plenty of experience.