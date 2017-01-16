Adoree' Jackson Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

USC cornerback Adoree' Jackson was arguably the most electric player in college football during his three-year tenure with the Trojans, and he may soon be the most dynamic player in the NFL after declaring for the 2017 NFL draft Monday:

Forever A Trojan. Thank You and Love you pic.twitter.com/GYwgvfxv8l — Adoree' Jackson (@AdoreeKnows) January 16, 2017

Jackson is coming off the most productive season of his collegiate career from a defensive perspective, as he registered 55 total tackles, five interceptions and a forced fumble.

His value stretches far beyond cornerback play, however, as Jackson has proved to be both a capable receiver and an elite return man.

Although he took a step back from the offensive side of the ball as a junior, Jackson combined for 37 receptions, 552 yards and five touchdowns as a pass-catcher in his freshman and sophomore seasons.

Jackson was also a game-changer on special teams with eight career return touchdowns on kicks and punts due to his incredible speed and ability to make the opposition miss.

Due to his ability to make an impression on the game in so many different ways, Jackson has all the makings of an early selection in the 2017 NFL draft.

Despite that, an anonymous scout doesn't necessarily view him as a first-round pick, according to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times: "He's an instant-impact guy in the NFL as a kick returner, and I've even heard some scouts talk about him as a receiver, which I can see. ... I wouldn't be shocked if he went in the first round, but he's more of a second-round player."

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller projected Jackson to go to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second round in his most recent mock draft.

Jackson isn't a particularly big corner at 5'11" and 185 pounds, but his top-notch speed allows him to stay with wide receivers and gives him a chance to make a play on every ball thrown his way.

He does have a penchant for getting beaten deep at times, though, and it is clear that Jackson still needs some seasoning and work on his technique in order to develop into a truly great cornerback.

Another year with the Trojans could have gone a long way toward accomplishing that, but based on his raw talent and athleticism alone, Jackson figures to be an early pick.

If he doesn't come off the board in the first round, however, it will be fair to wonder if he cost himself some draft position and money by declaring early.

Follow @MikeChiari on Twitter.