JuJu Smith-Schuster Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has declared for the 2017 NFL draft.

Smith-Schuster, a likely first-round pick, announced his decision on Twitter:

Smith-Schuster entered 2016 as one of the top receiver prospects in the nation and did nothing to hurt his stock during the season.

ESPN's Todd McShay ranked Smith-Schuster 19th on his list of the top 32 prospects in November, highlighting one potential concern before pinpointing what makes him special: "Smith-Schuster had 368 yards and six TDs in a three-game span in October before injuring his back and seeing his production fall off a bit of late. When healthy, he shows the ability to create late separation while the ball is in the air, and he does a good job weaving through traffic in the open field."

Smith-Schuster certainly looks the part of an NFL wide receiver already. He's 6'2" and 220 pounds, though his biggest drawback is that he does many things well but nothing at an elite level.

Huge Thank You To Everyone Who Has Supported Me On My Journey! #FightOnForever pic.twitter.com/vyMGcilz2J — Juju Smith Schuster (@TEAM_JUJU9) January 8, 2017

NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah had this scouting report for Smith-Schuster before the season started:

Smith-Schuster plays wide receiver with a defender's mentality. He has a thick, muscular build. He plays with strength and aggression. He uses his upper-body strength to power through press coverage and knows how to wall off defenders down the field. He flashes the ability to make special catches and he tracks the ball naturally. He is very adept at stacking defenders once he gets by them, allowing the quarterback a lot of room to place the ball.

That attacking nature is going to make Smith-Schuster a nightmare for opposing cornerbacks to handle. His toughness and ability to make plays in traffic will serve him well at the next level.