John Ross Declares for 2017 NFL Draft: Latest Comments and Reaction

Washington star wide receiver John Ross will forgo his senior season and enter the 2017 NFL draft.

Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press shared word of Ross' decision, along with Budda Baker, Sidney Jones and Elijah Qualls, to leave the Huskies. Ross later commented on his exit from Washington in a post on his Twitter account:

On the heels of a stellar 2016 season in which he caught 81 passes for 1,150 yards and 17 touchdowns, Ross had to strike while the iron was hot.

A California native, Ross missed all of 2015 after tearing his ACL during spring practices. He started this season off draft boards because scouts and analysts wanted to see what he was capable of doing.

Ross wasted no time silencing his doubters with four touchdown catches in Washington's first two games.

NFL.com's Chad Reuter in November pinpointed a pro comparison for Ross' current skills as he prepares to bring his game to the next level:

It's very hard for me to watch Ross without being reminded of DeSean Jackson, the former Pac-12 star (Cal) and three-time Pro Bowler. Listed at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, Ross had a career-high 12 catches for 95 yards on Saturday against Arizona State, and has a very similar build to Jackson. Ross' extreme speed and agility with the ball in his hands makes him a dangerous weapon. The redshirt junior dances off the snap in a way that freezes cornerbacks, allowing him to jump inside or outside and avoid a jam.

Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has Ross ranked as the No. 3 wide receiver and the 17th-best prospect.

Given Ross' small stature and injury history, he figures to be one of the most scrutinized skill-position players during the NFL Scouting Combine.

However, given his natural speed and knack for creating big plays, Ross will be a sought-after commodity in a league where all 32 teams are always searching for those two skills.

This season was Ross' most complete as a college player, but he's hardly a one-year wonder. The junior averaged 21.8 yards per reception in 2014 on just 17 catches.

Based on how drastically Ross improved this season coming off a knee injury and how high his ceiling continues to climb, going to the NFL right now is the correct decision.