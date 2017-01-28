Julius Randle Illness: Updates on Lakers Star's Pneumonia and Return

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Los Angeles Lakers forward Julius Randle has pneumonia and will be restricted from all team activities over the next two to three days, Mike Trudell of the team's official website reported on Saturday.

Latest on Randle's Stats

Saturday, Jan. 28

Randle will have a follow-up exam on Monday before his status for the Lakers' next game on Tuesday is announced, per Trudell.

It's the second time this season that Randle has been forced to the sidelines, although it's not expected to keep him out for long once again.

He dealt with a hip pointer in late November, but the ailment only forced him to miss three games during the Lakers' surprisingly hot start to the season.

When he's been healthy, Randle has been a solid member of the Lakers' frontcourt under head coach Luke Walton.

Through 44 games, the former Kentucky Wildcat is averaging 13.0 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.8 assists per contest.

"He's a monster," Walton said, according to the Los Angeles Daily News' Mark Medina. "He's big, strong and quick as anybody in the league."

A low-post bruiser with the ability to lead the break and burn opponents, Randle and his versatile skill set have proved to be an important part of a Lakers team that is struggling to battle back toward relevancy in the Western Conference.

If Randle does miss time, the Lakers will have to tinker with their starting lineup. Based on early-season trends, Walton could opt for Luol Deng at the 4 while Brandon Ingram shifts to the 3.

It also could mean a bigger role for Larry Nance Jr, who has averaged 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game.

