Evander Kane Reportedly Traded to Sharks from Sabres for Prospect, Draft Picks

Jen Fuller/Getty Images

Evander Kane has been one of the NHL's bigger enigmas for some time, and the Buffalo Sabres decided to cut ties with the left winger Monday when he was reportedly traded to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for conditional first- and fourth-round picks and a prospect, per Elliotte Friedman of Hockey Night in Canada.

Kane joined the Sabres in February 2015 after he was shipped to Buffalo by the Winnipeg Jets, and he found moderate success in his new home during his first full season.

Kane notched 20 goals and 15 assists in 65 games of the 2015-16 season. He also finished with a career-worst minus-14.

He's been solid for the Sabres in the 2017-18 season, however, registering 20 goals and 20 assists in 61 games.

Still, for a player who was once heralded as a future superstar after he was selected fourth overall in the 2009 draft, those numbers haven't inspired much confidence that Kane will ultimately reach his ceiling as a true offensive force.

It also hasn't helped that Kane's image has taken a hit in the past as the result of legal troubles.

According to the Buffalo News' John Vogl, Kane was charged "with misdemeanor criminal trespass and five noncriminal charges of disorderly conduct and harassment in connection with encounters he allegedly had with female patrons and a bouncer at a Buffalo bar in June [2016]."

Those charges were dismissed in October 2016, according to the Associated Press (via the Toronto Sun), but the alleged actions did not reflect positively on him outside of the rink.

"His conduct could be described as arrogant, surly and boorish, but at the end of the day what he did did not rise to the level of a criminal offense," Erie County District Attorney Michael Flaherty said, per the Associated Press.

Off-ice troubles have hurt Kane's image, but the fact that his contract expires after this season will mitigate the risk for the Sharks should things go south in San Jose. Instead, the Sharks will be hoping Kane can provide a boost to their offense as they chase a playoff berth.