Kerry Hyder Carted off During Lions vs. Colts with Leg Injury

The Detroit Lions announced defensive end Kerry Hyder suffered a "lower leg injury" in Sunday's preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, according to the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett.

Birkett reported Hyder was carted off the field in the first quarter. He was attempting to pressure Colts quarterback Scott Tolzien when he went to the ground and held the back of his left leg.

Hyder was one of the NFL's breakout stars on defense in 2016, finishing with eight sacks.

Detroit head coach Jim Caldwell praised the job of Hyder in September as he was dominating opponents.

“All during last year, anytime we were working offense vs. defense and he was on the little squad, he had a knack for getting to the quarterback,” said Caldwell, per Will Burchfield of CBS 62 in Detroit.

Following his emergence a year ago, Hyder is likely set for a bigger role in 2017. While the Lions still have Ziggy Ansah and Cornelius Washington, a serious injury to Hyder would be a big blow to Detroit's pass rush.