Claudio Bravo Stretchered off with Calf Injury vs. Manchester United

Claudio Bravo suffered another blow during Thursday's Premier League match against Manchester United as he suffered a calf injury and was carried off the pitch via stretcher.

Per BBC Sport's Phil McNulty, the former Barcelona man suffered the injury to his calf:

Bravo was recruited by manager Pep Guardiola from Barcelona in the summer not only for his shot-stopping abilities but also his impressive footwork and distribution.

Indeed, Guardiola likes Bravo to engage in passing moves just as any outfield player would, as well as using his ability to find team-mates to help set up counter-attacks.

However, the Chilean, who was so reliable at Barcelona, has struggled to show his best form thus far at the Etihad Stadium—his shot-stopping in particular has been disappointing.

Bravo has already been dropped for Willy Caballero on occasions this season, so his absence leaves Guardiola in the familiar position of having to turn to his No. 2 in his stead.

The 35-year-old is an experienced 'keeper, and while he's not always the most reliable and calming presence at the back, he may offer an improvement on Bravo's current level.

For Bravo, it's yet another setback in what has been a disastrous season, and his time at the club may already be as good as over at this point.