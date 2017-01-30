Edmond Sumner Injury: Updates on Xavier Star's Knee and Recovery

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Xavier guard Edmond Sumner suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's game against St. John's and will miss the remainder of the season, according to ESPN Insider Jeff Goodman.

Continue for updates.

Sumner Out for Season

Monday, Jan. 30

The Musketeers suspected a torn ACL Sunday, and an MRI Monday confirmed the injury, the school announced.

"I am devastated for Edmond," head coach Chris Mack said. "Unfortunately, sometimes bad things happen to great people. Through diligent rehab, hard work and prayer, I know Ed will return to the court better than ever. He's an awesome kid, a fearless competitor and a terrific teammate. I'm going to miss coaching him the rest of the year. As far as our current team is concerned, our goals have not changed. Next man up."

Sumner is a big reason Xavier came into the year as a Final Four contender. The 6'6" point guard was a breakout star last season, ranking second on the team in both points (11 PPG) and assists (3.6 APG) while also adding 3.4 rebounds per game.

There was even more faith he would take the next step as a sophomore, as he was listed on the preseason watch list for the Bob Cousy Award, which is given to the top point guard in college basketball.

DraftExpress even thought highly enough of Sumner's talent to project him as a first-round pick in the 2017 NBA draft.

Although Xavier has struggled more than expected with a 15-6 record, Sumner has come through with averages of 15.0 points, 5.0 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game, all of which are career highs.

With Myles Davis no longer with the team, the Musketeers now have serious question marks in the backcourt. Quentin Goodin could become the immediate beneficiary with more playing time at the point alongside J.P. Macura.