Markelle Fultz Injury: Updates on Washington Star's Knee and Return

Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz is nursing a knee injury that will prevent him from suiting up on Saturday against the Utah Utes, according to the team's coach Lorenzo Romar, per CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein.

Fultz Out For Second Straight Game

Saturday, Feb. 11

Fultz arrived in Seattle with massive expectations after being the biggest recruit to join Washington since Spencer Hawes prowled the paint roughly a decade ago. According to Scout, the Hyattsville, Maryland, native was the No. 1 point guard and No. 3 player overall in the 2016 recruiting class.

Although the Huskies haven't reached the NCAA tournament since 2011, fans in the Pacific Northwest were justifiably optimistic about the team's chances in 2016-17 with Fultz on the squad.

Fultz is holding up his end of the bargain, averaging 23.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists a night. With a 9-15 record, the Huskies will almost certainly go another year without getting into the Big Dance, though.

His injury will be a big blow for Washington, which had to replace its top three scorers from last year's team. Andrew Andrews graduated, while Marquese Chriss and Dejounte Murray both left early for the NBA.

The 2015-16 Huskies were a young team, and Coach Romar will need some of those players, including sophomores Noah Dickerson, David Crisp and Matisse Thybulle, to step up.