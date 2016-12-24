Carlos Hyde Injury: 49ers RB Injures Knee vs. Rams

San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde exited Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Rams with a knee injury, per Matt Maiocco of CSNBayArea.com.

Maiocco noted the injury occurred when Rams cornerback E.J. Gaines hit Hyde in the knees while attempting to force a fumble.

Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reported Hyde is scheduled to have an MRI and noted the running back is optimistic the injury is not serious.

Injuries have been a continuous theme through Hyde's first three years in the league. He missed two games as a rookie and then played seven games in 2015 before a stress fracture in his foot ended his season. This year, Hyde was suffering from a shoulder injury in San Francisco's Week 6 defeat to the Buffalo Bills.

Little has gone right for the 49ers in 2016, so it's fitting that Hyde—one of the few productive members of the offense—is unavailable once again.

His absence highlights how thin San Francisco's backfield is. Shaun Draughn is on his sixth team in as many years in the NFL, while DuJuan Harris has similarly struggled at his previous three stops before landing in the Bay Area. In addition, the Niners rank 30th in run blocking, according to Football Outsiders.

Should the offense fail to pose a consistent threat on the ground, San Francisco would be putting more pressure on the passing game, which creates another problem. Neither Blaine Gabbert nor Colin Kaepernick has played well, and it's clear the Niners need to address the quarterback position in the offseason.

Since this is a lost year in San Francisco, the 49ers' primary concern with Hyde should be doing what's best for his long-term health for 2017 and beyond. His presence on the field will do little to turn the team's fortunes around.