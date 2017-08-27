Cameron Meredith Carted off vs. Titans with Knee Injury, Reportedly Tore ACL

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

The Chicago Bears offense took a hit when wide receiver Cameron Meredith suffered a serious knee injury that is believed to be a torn ACL.

Larry Mayer of the Bears' official site noted Meredith was carted off the field after being tackled by a Tennessee Titans player. NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported the Chicago medical staff placed Meredith's leg in an air cast.

The Bears announced Meredith will not return to the game. Fox's broadcast later reported Meredith tore his ACL, per Adam Jahns of the Chicago Sun Times.

After playing a part-time role as an undrafted rookie in 2015, Meredith received extended playing time in 2016 thanks in part to Kevin White's injury.

In Meredith's first two games as a starter in Weeks 5 and 6, he racked up 20 catches for 243 yards and one touchdown. He also closed the year strong, with more than 100 receiving yards in each of Weeks 15 and 16.

The Bears are entering a new era with No. 2 overall pick Mitchell Trubisky the future of the franchise at quarterback. White's injury history makes him an unreliable option, adding to Meredith's value on the outside.

Kendall Wright and Deonte Thompson figure to get more looks for head coach John Fox with Meredith out of action.