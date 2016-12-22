Joe Haden Injury: Browns CB Will Have Groin Surgery After Season

Cleveland Browns cornerback Joe Haden revealed Thursday he will have groin surgery after the 2016 season ends, according to Patrick Maks of the team's official website. Haden said he will be ready to go for offseason workouts in the spring.

Haden said he knew about the injury requiring surgery for the past few weeks but owed it to his teammates and Browns fans to finish the season, per Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan.

The 27-year-old is nearing a point where he can be called injury-prone. He has played all 16 games in a season just once in his career and missed 11 games in 2015 due to lingering effects from a concussion.

This season, Haden has missed time with a groin injury he suffered in a Week 5 loss against the New England Patriots. He returned in Week 8 and has been a consistent presence on the field ever since, but this latest setback could hamper Cleveland's chances of trying to avoid a 0-16 season.

The Browns are a sinking ship with no signs of a lifeboat on the horizon. Haden is one of the few playmakers they have on either side of the ball with two Pro Bowl appearances on his resume.

Losing Haden for any length of time weakens a pass defense that's 15th in yards allowed (3,431) and last in touchdown passes allowed (31).

Briean Boddy-Calhoun has been seen a lot of playing time this season. The rookie will have to raise his game further if Haden's groin begins to harm his play, because the Browns need all the help they can get right now.