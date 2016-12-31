Chip Kelly to Be Fired by 49ers: Latest Details, Comments and Reaction

Chip Kelly's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers will end after just one season following Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the 49ers are expected to fire Kelly as part of a sweep of changes that will include general manager Trent Baalke when the team has meetings either Sunday after the season finale or Monday. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport also reported the 49ers are expected to fire Kelly.

The 49ers hired Kelly after he spent three seasons as the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles. He finished a combined 20-12 in his first two campaigns in the City of Brotherly Love and reached the playoffs in his first year, but he was just 6-9 in 2015. He was fired before the Week 17 game that season.

Philadelphia's downturn under Kelly was about more than the record.

Kevin Patra of NFL.com wrote: "It all came crashing down on Kelly in 2015 after he wrestled personnel control away from the front office. Several of his headline-making moves backfired, including shipping LeSean McCoy out of town and signing DeMarco Murray."

Kelly entered the NFL after leading the Oregon Ducks to a 46-7 record over four years and a BCS Championship Game appearance behind a high-octane offensive attack that relied on an uptempo pace.

That no-huddle approach appeared to work in the NFL in the early going, but defenses adjusted and limited its effectiveness.

To be fair to Kelly, he wasn't exactly working with a loaded roster with the 49ers. Quarterback Colin Kaepernick took them to a Super Bowl in his prime, but he played just nine games in 2015 and threw six touchdowns and five interceptions. He didn't appear to be the same playmaker he was when the 49ers were winning, and that continued under Kelly.

It wasn't just Kaepernick, as Blaine Gabbert started the first five games of the 2016 season under Kelly but struggled to a 1-4 record. Gabbert has never lived up to the billing that came with being a No. 10 overall pick (2011) and didn't operate Kelly's attack at full efficiency.

San Francisco's offense is 27th in points scored and 29th in yards gained, though Kaepernick has been better this season with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions in 10 games as the team's starter.

The defense struggled as well, ranking last in yards allowed and points allowed en route to a 2-13 record heading into Week 17.

Ultimately, Kelly was seen as an offensive innovator when he came into the league but has struggled to replicate his early success. The 49ers haven't made the playoffs since 2013, and things didn't get any better under Kelly's watch.