Andres Iniesta, Barcelona Agree New Contract: Latest Details, Comments, Reaction

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/Getty Images

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta extended his contract with the club on Friday, penning terms that Barca say will keep him at the Camp Nou to the end of his career.



Iniesta's commitment to the Blaugrana was announced on the club's Twitter account:

Barca's official club statement described the deal as a "lifetime contract."

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu claimed the deal is history-making, while Iniesta hailed it as a "very special day" after inking the agreement:

It further cements the bond that exists between Iniesta and the Blaugrana.

The Spain international is a product of the revered La Masia academy setup and has gone on to become one of the finest midfielders in the history of the game.

Prior to signing this new contract, the legendary player noted he wanted to finish his career at the club:

His previous deal had been set to expire at the end of the 2017-18 season, and there had been some concern he may end up leaving the Catalan giants, per El Pais (via Jack Wilson in the Express).

While the new contract will take Iniesta up until the twilight of his career, the 33-year-old still has so much to offer at the highest level.

The technical and tight brand of football that’s synonymous with the club aligns brilliantly with the veteran’s own attributes. Iniesta may not rack up goals and assists, but his close control, dribbling skills and ability to pick a pass are unrivalled anywhere in world football.

Here’s a look at some of his finest recent moments in Barcelona colours:

Per Barca's statement, Iniesta has made 639 appearances for the club and won 30 trophies, the latter a record he holds with Lionel Messi.

His latest commitment to the Blaugrana will come as a huge boost as Barca continue their pursuit of silverware in 2017-18. They have made an unbeaten start to La Liga and the Champions League and are already seven points clear of rivals Real Madrid on the domestic front.

Iniesta has played his part in that fine start to the season, and coach Ernesto Valverde will look for the midfielder to keep the momentum as the campaign rolls on.