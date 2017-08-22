Joao Cancelo Completes Inter Milan Transfer from Valencia

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Inter Milan have confirmed the signing of Valencia right-back Joao Cancelo, with the Portugal international moving to the San Siro on loan. The Nerazzurri hold an option to make the transfer permanent.

Cancelo had been linked with a clutch of clubs in the transfer window. As noted by Football.London's Kevin Beirne, both Chelsea and Tottenham Hostspur were linked with the player.

Here's a look at the type of player Inter are getting:

The move ends a two-year stay for Cancelo, 23, at Valencia, during which he has proved himself to be a consistent and exciting full-back.

He joined Los Che permanently from Benfica for £12 million in 2015 after spending a season on loan at the club. Cancelo is strong defensively and a significant threat in attack—he was often utilised at Valencia as a right-winger.

He developed an affinity with the La Liga side and after his final game for the club on Friday against Las Palmas was clearly emotional. David Amoyal of ESPN FC praised the attitude showcased by the player as the transfer moved closer to completion:

Inter were likely attracted to pursue him not only for his excellence as a right-back but also due to his versatility.

Cancelo is comfortable on the ball and not afraid to take on opposition players. Add that to his defensive acumen, his concentration and his ability to break up attacks, and he is almost the perfect modern full-back. If he makes good on his enormous potential, he will be a major asset for the Serie A side for a while yet.