Paul Perkins Ruled Out vs. Chargers with Rib Injury

New York Giants running back Paul Perkins has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Chargers with a rib injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

New York selected Perkins in the fifth round of the 2016 draft. The rusher didn't make much of an instant impact as he was inactive the first two weeks before finally making his debut in Week 3. He finished his rookie campaign with 456 rushing yards and no touchdowns.

He hasn't been particularly impressive this year, either, totaling 32 carries for 61 yards through four games.

The 22-year-old Arizona native remained durable during his time at the college level with UCLA. He appeared in all 39 games across three years for the Bruins. That iron-man streak continued once he became active at the NFL level last year.

The Giants will be forced to juggle the backfield rotation again if the current ailment does force him out of action for awhile. Shane Vereen should lead the way in terms of playing time, but rookie Wayne Gallman and Orleans Darkwa should both be involved, as well.

All told, it's an untimely setback for Perkins, who was trying to showcase himself as a crucial piece of the offensive attack moving forward. Depending on the severity of the injury, he could find himself buried on the depth chart again by the time he's back to full strength.