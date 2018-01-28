Leroy Sane Could Miss a Month with Ankle Injury Suffered on Horror Tackle

Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Manchester City winger Leroy Sane suffered an ankle injury against Cardiff City in the FA Cup on Sunday.



News of the issue came via football correspondent Sam Cunningham, as manager Pep Guardiola said the midfielder will be "out for a while."



The Germany international joined City from Schalke 04 in 2016 in a big-money move, and plenty have been excited about his raw potential.

Operating on either side, the 22-year-old can cut infield, link play and fire off shots. But he also has the pace to attack his marker on the outside and the versatility to play in a variety of positions.

For Guardiola, Sane is an ideal man to have around the squad, and his youthful exuberance has added a refreshing edge to City's forward forays, particularly in partnership with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

Guardiola has a lot of options to call upon in the wide positions, including Sterling, Jesus and Bernardo Silva. The adaptable Kevin De Bruyne, while excelling from a central berth in 2016-17, can also do a fine job on either flank.

With such quality in this area of the squad, an injury to Sane is unlikely to significantly derail City's momentum. Nevertheless, it'll be a major disappointment to the Etihad Stadium crowd that this bright young player has picked up a knock.