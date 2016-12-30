Malcolm Mitchell Injury: Patriots WR Doubtful to Play vs. Dolphins

New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell doesn't figure to see the field in the team's regular-season finale against the Miami Dolphins because of a knee injury.

According to Doug Kyed of NESN, Mitchell is listed as doubtful for Week 17.

Per the Patriots' official injury report, Mitchell hasn't practiced all week while battling his knee issue. CBS Boston noted his injury "does not appear to be serious," so the team is possibly just being cautious with the wideout heading into the postseason.

Another reason the Patriots may be proceeding carefully with Mitchell is because they can't afford to lose any more offensive playmakers. Rob Gronkowski isn't coming back until next season. Danny Amendola hasn't played since Week 13, though the expectation is he will return in the postseason.

Mitchell has come on strong late in the season. The rookie has had at least three receptions in five of New England's last six games, with all four of his touchdown catches coming during that span.

The Patriots have already locked up a first-round bye for the postseason, though they need a win or loss from the Oakland Raiders to secure home-field advantage. They rarely rest players in the season's final week, though head coach Bill Belichick has some rope to play with even if he chooses.

