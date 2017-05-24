    Jaylen Brown Questionable with Hip Injury Suffered in Game 4 vs. Cavaliers

    The Boston Celtics may be without rookie Jaylen Brown in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Thursday night.

    According to ESPN.com's Chris Forsberg, Brown is officially questionable for the elimination game due to a right hip pointer.

    The third pick in the 2016 draft, Brown averaged 6.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 17.2 minutes per game during the regular season. Through 16 postseason appearances, the 20-year-old is averaging 4.9 points and 2.3 boards on 47.1 percent shooting from the field, including 21.7 percent from three.

    Head coach Brad Stevens has depth behind Jae Crowder at small forward, so Gerald Green may be asked to play a more prominent role off the bench if Brown is ruled out.