Josh Donaldson on Crutches, Could Miss 2-to-3 Weeks with Calf Injury

Toronto Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson is recovering from a calf strain, according to John Lott of The Athletic. He'll be out for two to three weeks while recovering from the injury and will require crutches for a few days.

Donaldson suffered the injury Saturday, according to Richard Griffin of the Toronto Star, who reported the third baseman "felt something" in his right calf and skipped the team's first full workout.

Donaldson has been nothing short of sensational in his two seasons with the Blue Jays, hitting .291 with 78 home runs and 222 RBI in that span. He won the AL MVP in 2015 and was fourth in the voting last season and has reached the All-Star Game in three consecutive years.

Donaldson is the Blue Jays' best and most important player, and the team will rely on his offense even more heavily this season after losing Edwin Encarnacion to Cleveland in free agency this winter. Along with Jose Bautista and Troy Tulowitzki, Donaldson gives the team one of the better power cores in baseball.

Given that Donaldson suffered the injury so early in spring training, he should have plenty of time to recover ahead of the start of the season. Losing him for any extended time this season would greatly lessen their chances of winning the loaded AL East, so his longterm health is obviously paramount, and the Blue Jays won't rush him back into action.