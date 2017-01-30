Brian Cushing Injury: Updates on Texans Star's Recovery from Shoulder Surgery

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Houston Texans linebacker Brian Cushing underwent shoulder surgery following the postseason, according to John McClain of the Houston Chronicle.

Surgery Not Considered Serious

Monday, Jan. 30

Cushing described the surgery from two weeks ago as a "clean up," per McClain, who also noted Cushing didn't require surgery for the broken bones he suffered in his lower back but rather required "some rest and rehabilitation."

Injuries were a consistent theme for Cushing throughout the season, who missed two games after he suffered a torn MCL during Week 1 against the Chicago Bears.

Originally, he was expected to miss six weeks, as the MCL didn't require surgery, but he returned in Week 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

In 13 games during the regular season, Cushing experienced a down season with just 65 total tackles. However, he was just a contributor within a Texans defense that carried the team to a 9-7 record, the AFC South title and a trip to the AFC Divisional Round, where the team lost to the New England Patriots.

The Texans gave up the least amount of total yards and first downs in the NFL despite losing All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt for the entire year after Week 3.

A lot of it had to do with the emergence of Whitney Mercilus and Jadeveon Clowney, who combined for 13.5 sacks in 2016.

Injury problems are not a new issue for Cushing, though. In 2012 and 2013, he missed a combined 20 games due to knee issues, which included a broken fibula and torn LCL.

When he's on the field and healthy, Cushing is one of the better playmaking linebackers in the league. In the three seasons he's played in all 16 games, he's recorded well over 100 tackles each time as one of the central figures of Houston's defense.

One of those full seasons was 2015, and he racked up 110 total tackles, a team best, and 34 tackles more than second-place Watt.

He'll be expected to return in full health in 2017 and remain one of the anchors of Houston's talented defense.

Stats courtesy of Pro-Football-Reference.com.