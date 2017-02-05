Jacob deGrom Injury: Updates on Mets Star's Recovery from Elbow Surgery

Kathy Kmonicek/Associated Press

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom is healthy heading into spring training after undergoing surgery on his ulnar nerve in September, per Kevin Kernan of the New York Post.

DeGrom Comments on Injury

Sunday, Feb. 5

"Since I've had the nerve moved, I haven't had any of the pain that was there, so I would call it a success so far," deGrom said, per Kernan.

Kernan noted deGrom threw off a mound Wednesday.

"Jake was effortless," catcher Travis d'Arnaud said. "We're all really excited this year. It seems like they all came back strong."

"It was great getting feedback from him," deGrom said. "He's seen me throw more pitches [than] anyone."

DeGrom has been one of the best pitchers in the National League when healthy. He finished the 2016 campaign with a 3.04 ERA and 1.20 WHIP in 148 innings.

He dealt with a forearm injury and back problems last year, however. He also underwent Tommy John surgery in 2010 and suffered from rotator cuff tendinitis in 2014. The Mets can ill afford to lose him for significant time in 2017, especially since Matt Harvey, who was lost for the season in 2016, is also bouncing back from an injury.

The 28-year-old deGrom wasted little time making a splash at the major league level, winning the National League Rookie of the Year award in 2014 with a 2.69 ERA, a 1.14 WHIP and 144 strikeouts in 140.1 innings pitched. He then earned an All-Star nod in 2015 and finished with a 2.54 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 205 strikeouts in 191 innings.

If he replicates those numbers behind Noah Syndergaard in 2017, the Mets will likely challenge for another spot.