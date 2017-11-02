Hugo Lloris Suffers Groin Injury; Status vs. Crystal Palace, Arsenal in Jeopardy

Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has picked up a groin injury that will likely rule him out of the Premier League match against Crystal Palace and could also threaten his availability for the north London derby against Arsenal.

As reported by the Independent's Samuel Lovett, Spurs have yet to confirm the injury setback, but France manager Didier Deschamps has not called up the nation's No. 1 goalkeeper for international duty, citing an adductor injury as a reason why.

This latest problem will be a huge disappointment for the former Lyon man.

Spurs have an able deputy in Michel Vorm, and he has previously produced some fine performances stepping in for Lloris. Even so, the France captain is a world-class operator between the sticks and a major upgrade on his replacement.

Whether it’s commanding his area, dashing off his line quickly or making saves, Lloris excels. He’s the perfect goalkeeper for this Spurs side, who, like the stopper, play the game in an aggressive and dynamic style.

That’s something Vorm lacks compared to Lloris, while the latter is also a much more vocal presence at the base of the side. Those leadership skills will be missed, although Spurs can take solace in the fact Vorm has been a serviceable replacement in 13 matches since the start of the 2016/17 campaign.

Lloris will be desperate to get back in the side as soon as possible and rekindle the dynamic that’s made Spurs one of the strongest defensive sides in the Premier League under manager Mauricio Pochettino.