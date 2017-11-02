    Hugo Lloris Suffers Groin Injury; Status vs. Crystal Palace, Arsenal in Jeopardy

    Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2017

    LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 13: Hugo Lloris of Tottenham Hotspur warms up during the Premier League match between Everton and Tottenham Hotspur at Goodison Park on August 13, 2016 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
    Jan Kruger/Getty Images

    Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has picked up a groin injury that will likely rule him out of the Premier League match against Crystal Palace and could also threaten his availability for the north London derby against Arsenal.

    As reported by the Independent's Samuel Lovett, Spurs have yet to confirm the injury setback, but France manager Didier Deschamps has not called up the nation's No. 1 goalkeeper for international duty, citing an adductor injury as a reason why.

    This latest problem will be a huge disappointment for the former Lyon man.

    Spurs have an able deputy in Michel Vorm, and he has previously produced some fine performances stepping in for Lloris. Even so, the France captain is a world-class operator between the sticks and a major upgrade on his replacement.

    Whether it’s commanding his area, dashing off his line quickly or making saves, Lloris excels. He’s the perfect goalkeeper for this Spurs side, who, like the stopper, play the game in an aggressive and dynamic style.

    That’s something Vorm lacks compared to Lloris, while the latter is also a much more vocal presence at the base of the side. Those leadership skills will be missed, although Spurs can take solace in the fact Vorm has been a serviceable replacement in 13 matches since the start of the 2016/17 campaign.

    Lloris will be desperate to get back in the side as soon as possible and rekindle the dynamic that’s made Spurs one of the strongest defensive sides in the Premier League under manager Mauricio Pochettino. 

    Related

      World Football logo
      World Football

      Luis Suarez: 53 Shots...Only 3 Goals This Season

      MARCA in English
      via MARCA in English
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Fellaini 'Just' Missed Out on Ballon d'Or Nomination 🙃

      Joe Williams
      via Football365
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Higuain Left Out of Argentina Squad Again

      Football-italia
      via Football-italia
      Tottenham Hotspur logo
      Tottenham Hotspur

      Pochettino, Conte and Mourinho on PSG's Wishlist

      Harry Slavin For Mailonline
      via Mail Online