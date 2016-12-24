Alfred Blue, Jonathan Grimes' Fantasy Outlook After Lamar Miller's Injury

Houston Texans running back Lamar Miller has sustained an ankle injury that will force him to miss Week 16 against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, according to ESPN.com's Adam Schefter.

After years of dealing with injuries to starting running back Arian Foster, the Texans added Miller as a free agent this offseason to provide a consistent presence. While the running back has been impressive in the lineup, the recent issue will leave the team with familiar options the team have seen over the past couple of years.

Alfred Blue will likely get the first crack at the job after starting 12 games over the previous two seasons, including nine in 2015. He ended last year as the team's leader in rushing yards with 698 and was the only player with two rushing touchdowns. This season, Blue has rushed for 319 yards on 68 carries but has shown in the past he is capable of carrying a full workload for a single game.

The third-year player out of LSU certainly has a lot of upside when he is in the lineup, as evident by his three 100-yard games last season. His best showing came when he rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 3.

On the other hand, Blue struggled with consistency throughout the year. He failed to top four fantasy points in standard leagues in five of the 11 games he played without Foster in the lineup.

With the way the Texans are willing to run the ball, Blue is worth an add in standard leagues, although he might be too risky to start unless you are desperate.

While Jonathan Grimes is the more dynamic player, averaging 5.0 yards per carry a year ago, he needs to prove his role with the team before slotting him into your starting lineup. He has barely touched the ball when Miller has been healthy this season, as he has just 15 carries for 89 yards.

For fantasy owners still in their playoff picture, Blue is a must-add for tonight's game. Despite his limited playing time this season, he would be a worthwhile flex starter.

Miller has rushed for 1,073 yards and five touchdowns on 268 attempts this season. Schefter reported Miller is expected to return for the regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans.