John Wall Suffers Shoulder Injury vs. Cavaliers; X-Rays Negative

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

Washington Wizards point guard John Wall is nursing a sprained left shoulder after Friday night's 130-122 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, according to NBC Sports Washington's Chase Hughes.

Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported Wall's X-rays were negative, adding that his status for Tuesday's game against the Toronto Raptors is uncertain.

Candace Buckner of the Washington Post showed Wall after the game with his shoulder in a sling:

Chris Miller of NBC Sports Washington reported Wall's injury is not thought to be serious.

Ever since he was limited to 49 appearances during the 2012-13 campaign, Wall has been remarkably healthy, missing a grand total of 12 games over the past four seasons.

A force of nature with the ball in his hands, Wall is one of the NBA's most deft distributors and feared threats in transition thanks to his elite court vision and breathtaking speed.

Entering Friday night, Wall was averaging 21.6 points and 9.7 assists per contest while shooting 41.6 percent from the field and 32.3 percent from three for a Wizards team in search of a breakthrough in the Eastern Conference.

Should the electric floor general miss time, Tim Frazier projects as Washington's stopgap solution at point guard.

However, don't be surprised if Bradley Beal assumes a heavier share of the ball-handling responsibilities so long as Wall is sidelined.