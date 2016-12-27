Cam Akers to FSU: Seminoles Land 5-Star RB Prospect

Dynamic running backs have the potential to carry an offense, which is why Florida State will be thrilled to see Cam Akers step foot on campus in 2017.

He announced his decision during a selection-show special on the High School Football Network on Tuesday night.

Akers is one of the nation's best prospects, regardless of position. He's a 5-star recruit who is the top-ranked running back from Missouri and No. 4 player regardless of position, per Scout.

He has all the physical tools to be a star in college right away. His body is already well-developed at 5'11", 212 pounds, and he ran a 4.44 40-yard dash, according Will Sammon of the Clarion-Ledger.

Already highly regarded on the recruiting trail, Akers dazzled during The Opening event in April.

Per Sammon, Akers had a better vertical jump than all but one running back at the 2016 NFL combine, and only two posted faster times in the 40 than his 4.44 seconds.

Per Scout, Akers doesn't have many weaknesses to his game as he prepares to enter college:

Akers is a strong, physical back who can run through tackles. He sticks his foot in the ground and gets down hill. Not elite top-end speed, but quick, explosive, and fast enough. Can run inside or on the perimeter with his size and skill-set. Has the ability to play in different schemes, but made more for a pro-style offense. Can catch the ball out of the backfield and is very productive.

Seminoles head coach Jimbo Fisher has been brilliant at stockpiling talent, with running back being a particular area of strength. Dalvin Cook and Karlos Williams are two of the best players during the program's resurgence over the last five years.

Akers will fit in perfectly with the tradition Cook and Williams established. He will also make life easier for quarterback Deondre Francois, who will be entering his second full season as a starter in 2017.

Florida State rarely has a weakness on its roster because of how effective Fisher is as a recruiter and developer of that talent. As long as he gets an opportunity to carry the ball during his freshman season, Akers should be productive and effective early on.

There is no shortage of running backs in the last few years who have dominated college football. Alabama seems to churn out a new Heisman finalist at the position every other year.

Akers is going to fit in to that category. He has the size, speed, strength and poise to become a top-tier running back. His diverse skill set that includes pass catching also makes him a tremendous three-down player.

It won't be long before Akers is mentioned among the best running backs in college football. Florida State will reap the rewards for a long time.

Recruiting information per Scout.