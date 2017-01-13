Jaylen Harris to Ohio State: Buckeyes Land 4-Star WR Prospect

Coveted wide receiver Jaylen Harris announced Friday that he's planning to play college football at Ohio State starting next fall.

Harris announced his commitment in a video with Cleveland.com:

Harris is a 4-star prospect who rates as the No. 108 overall player in the 2017 recruiting class, according to the Scout player rankings. He also checks in as the No. 14 wideout in the group and the best recruit at the position from the state of Ohio.

The Cleveland Heights High School standout attracted interest from several high-profile programs before making his decision. The fact his commitment is attracting plenty of attention comes as no surprise because he's been on the radar for a while, but it was originally for a different sport.

Harris was a highly touted basketball player during his early years of high school. Matt Goul of Cleveland.com noted he even asked teams about potentially playing both sports in college, but he understands the gridiron is his likely path to success now.

"My freshman year, I was the top player in the state in my class," Harris said. "I thought my future was going to be in basketball, but during my sophomore year, that changed. That's when the offers started rolling for football."

He still possesses a lot of untapped potential as a receiver. That's why so many programs were interested—they see a 6'5", 205-pound speed demon capable of being molded into a versatile weapon in the coming years.

His route running needs work, and he can become more efficient with his technique in terms of winning battles at the line of scrimmage. But those aren't uncommon issues for an incoming freshman, especially one who spent so much time as a basketball player.

Harris ultimately decided to remain home in Ohio with the Buckeyes. It's a solid fit based on numerous factors, including the program's prestige and the work head coach Urban Meyer's staff did with Braxton Miller in one year at receiver after rising through the ranks as a quarterback.

Ohio State is also going to see a couple of spots on the wideout depth chart open up. Dontre Wilson, a senior, and Corey Smith, a graduate student, both completed their final seasons in 2016. In addition, dynamic playmaker Curtis Samuel, who's played both running back and slot receiver, is forgoing his senior season to enter the 2017 NFL draft.

All told, Harris probably won't end up making a major impact in his first season. He has the tools to become a star, however, so expect to see steady progress until he's ready to become a key contributor.