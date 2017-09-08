Eric Berry Carted off vs. Patriots with Achilles Injury

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs safety Eric Berry suffered an Achilles injury and was carted off the field during Thursday's season opener against the New England Patriots.

Doug Kyed of NESN reported the cart came out for the defensive back, and NBC's Michele Tafoya called it an Achilles injury on the broadcast.

Andy Reid said after the game the injury appeared to be an Achilles tear, per Terez A. Paylor of the Kansas City Star.

Berry, 28, went down in the fourth quarter after tallying seven total tackles.

In his seventh NFL season, Berry is coming off a remarkable return to football following his 2014 cancer diagnosis. He has made the Pro Bowl each of the last two seasons and has also been named a first-team All-Pro.

"Eric is the heart and soul of this team, the embodiment of what we're about," quarterback Alex Smith told reporters. "That's selflessness, hard work, giving it up for the guy next to you. That's all Eric talks about, and it's real, it's sincere … and it's from the heart."

The Chiefs defense will instantly feel the effect of him being out of the lineup. He's their defensive quarterback and best player, so teams should be able to find more success downfield if he's out for an extended period.