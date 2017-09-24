Kamar Aiken Diagnosed with Concussion, Ruled Out vs. Browns

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

The Indianapolis Colts announced wide receiver Kamar Aiken suffered a concussion during Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns and was ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

Aiken bounced around the league, making stops with the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears and New England Patriots, before getting his first real chance with the Ravens in 2015. He responded by making 75 grabs for 944 yards and five touchdowns. His impact faded last year before leaving to join the Colts in free agency.

The 28-year-old UCF product remained mostly healthy while fighting for his opportunity to play over the past handful of seasons. He suffered a minor knee injury during the 2015 campaign, but didn't miss any games. In fact, he played in all 48 regular-season contests across his three years in Baltimore.

If he's forced to the sidelines for awhile, Chester Rogers should see more consistent snaps behind the starting tandem of T.Y. Hilton and Donte Moncrief. It could also lead to more opportunities for Quan Bray and Matt Hazel in the short term.

Aiken showcased the type of impact he's capable of making when thrust into the lineup with Baltimore a couple of years ago. Although he's struggled to match that success, the Colts' receiving group is more well-rounded when he's available.