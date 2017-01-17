Wil Myers, Padres Agree on New Contract: Latest Details, Reaction

The San Diego Padres and first baseman Wil Myers finalized their agreement on a new six-year contract extension.

The Padres officially announced Myers' extension will run through 2022 with a team option for 2023.

Jim Bowden of ESPN first reported the new deal last week. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports noted the contract was expected to be worth "more than $80 million."

Myers, a former top prospect in the Tampa Bay Rays organization, finally started illustrating his high-end potential during a breakout 2016 campaign. The 26-year-old infielder posted a .336 on-base percentage with 28 home runs and 28 stolen bases this past season.

The converted outfielder has handled the transition well, posting a plus-eight Defensive Runs Saved figure in his first full season at first base, according to FanGraphs. His speed also gives the Padres something most teams don't receive from the traditionally power-heavy position.

The extension doesn't come as much surprise. Myers told Dennis Lin of the San Diego Union-Tribune coming out of the All-Star break that he was interested in staying put for the long haul:

I love being here. I do really, truly believe that [general manager] A.J. Preller has a plan for the future, and that's a big deal when it comes to extension talks. I love everything about [manager] Andy Green, what he's done here. I think he's going to be a great manager. As far as being here long-term, I could see myself doing it. I could see trying to build something here.

It's a smart move by the Padres based on the first baseman's talent. He merely scratched the surface of what he's capable of providing this season. He has the skill set to become one of the top hitters in the National League over the next few years.

The only real question mark is his health. He's dealt with a variety of injury issues since breaking in to the big leagues with Tampa Bay in 2013. Those setbacks are why it took him so long to back up his strong debut campaign, and they likely played a role in the Rays trading him two years ago.

The Padres have had six consecutive losing seasons, but general manager A.J. Preller made a series of deals last season to greatly improve the farm system with high-end talents like Anderson Espinoza and Manuel Margot.

Combine the talent making its way through the system with Myers' natural hitting ability, when all the pieces converge in San Diego over the next couple of seasons, the Padres will be a serious threat in the National League.

With the new contract in hand, he'll now hope to leave those concerns in the rearview mirror and remain an important cog in the San Diego lineup for the foreseeable future.