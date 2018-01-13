Arda Turan to Istanbul Basaksehir: Latest Transfer Details, Comments, Reaction

VI-Images/Getty Images

Barcelona playmaker Arda Turan has completed a move to Turkish outfit Istanbul Basaksehir on a two-and-a-half-year loan deal, the Catalan giants confirmed via their official website on Saturday.

ESPN's Samuel Marsden supplied further details of the move:

Turkey international Turan moved to the Camp Nou from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2015, but Barca's transfer embargo meant he was prevented from registering for the club until January 1, 2016.

Turan earned his Blaugrana debut in January 2016 and departs the club after making 55 total first-team appearances, scoring 15 goals during that period having won every domestic trophy available, per Transfermarkt.

Thirteen of those goals came during the 2016-17 campaign, when the playmaker began to bear fruit among manager Luis Enrique's ranks, largely as back-up to the likes of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Andres Iniesta.

He still did not manage to command a regular first-team spot, though, starting only 14 times in La Liga last season.

As the Guardian's Ed Malyon and the Mirror's Alex Richards noted, he was an ill fit at the Camp Nou:

Football journalist Rik Sharma wondered if the circumstances surrounding his arrival at the club may have got his career off on the wrong foot:

The 30-year-old will hope a move back to Istanbul—the city in which he began his senior career with Galatasaray—will give him the freedom he once enjoyed so much at the Vicente Calderon, where he first burst on to the scene as a big success in La Liga.

Despite his failure to fit in as one of Barcelona's premier stars, Turan is still in the prime years of his career and could be a valuable asset to Basaksehir if he's able to rediscover some of the form he displayed at Atleti and during his first spell in his home country.

Basaksehir are top of the Turkish Super Lig, one point ahead of Galatasaray.