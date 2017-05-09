    Sami Khedira Suffers Leg Injury vs. Monaco, Replaced by Claudio Marchisio

    James DudkoFeatured ColumnistMay 9, 2017

    BARCELONA, SPAIN - APRIL 19: Sami Khedira of Juventus is tackled by Sergio Busquets of Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou on April 19, 2017 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Etsuo Hara/Getty Images)
    Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

    Juventus and Germany star Sami Khedira picked up an injury to his left leg early in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against AS Monaco on Tuesday.

    As shared by the club's official account, he was replaced by Claudio Marchisio early in the first half:

    Khedira has been remarkably healthy all season long, and this injury couldn't come at a worse time. Juventus are on the verge of winning the Serie A title and in the middle of a deep run in the Champions League.

    The midfielder has struggled with persistent injury trouble throughout his career, and after such an impressive season, this knock will come as a major blow.

    Marchisio is an experienced replacement who should offer many of the same qualities, but Juventus have little depth behind the former Azzurri midfielder.

    Khedira is a top talent, but his inability to stay off the treatment table remains a source of increasing frustration at both club and international level.