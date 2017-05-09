Sami Khedira Suffers Leg Injury vs. Monaco, Replaced by Claudio Marchisio

Sami Khedira Suffers Leg Injury vs. Monaco, Replaced by Claudio MarchisioMay 9, 2017
Juventus and Germany star Sami Khedira picked up an injury to his left leg early in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against AS Monaco on Tuesday.
As shared by the club's official account, he was replaced by Claudio Marchisio early in the first half:
JuventusFC @juventusfcen
10' #Juventus make tonight's first substitution, as @SamiKhedira comes off for @ClaMarchisio8. #JuveASM5/9/2017, 6:57:21 PM
Khedira has been remarkably healthy all season long, and this injury couldn't come at a worse time. Juventus are on the verge of winning the Serie A title and in the middle of a deep run in the Champions League.
The midfielder has struggled with persistent injury trouble throughout his career, and after such an impressive season, this knock will come as a major blow.
Marchisio is an experienced replacement who should offer many of the same qualities, but Juventus have little depth behind the former Azzurri midfielder.
Khedira is a top talent, but his inability to stay off the treatment table remains a source of increasing frustration at both club and international level.