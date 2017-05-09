Sami Khedira Suffers Leg Injury vs. Monaco, Replaced by Claudio Marchisio

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Juventus and Germany star Sami Khedira picked up an injury to his left leg early in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final against AS Monaco on Tuesday.

As shared by the club's official account, he was replaced by Claudio Marchisio early in the first half:

Khedira has been remarkably healthy all season long, and this injury couldn't come at a worse time. Juventus are on the verge of winning the Serie A title and in the middle of a deep run in the Champions League.

The midfielder has struggled with persistent injury trouble throughout his career, and after such an impressive season, this knock will come as a major blow.

Marchisio is an experienced replacement who should offer many of the same qualities, but Juventus have little depth behind the former Azzurri midfielder.

Khedira is a top talent, but his inability to stay off the treatment table remains a source of increasing frustration at both club and international level.