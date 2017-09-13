    Jerrell Freeman Will Undergo Surgery for Pectoral Injury

    Adam WellsFeatured ColumnistSeptember 13, 2017

    Chicago Bears linebacker Jerrell Freeman works out during the NFL football team's minicamp at Halas Hall, Wednesday, June 14, 2017, in Lake Forest, Ill. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
    Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

    Chicago Bears head coach John Fox told reporters Wednesday that linebacker Jerrell Freeman will require surgery for a torn pectoral muscle.

    The Bears had placed Freeman on injured reserve Tuesday.

    The team signed Freeman to a three-year deal last offseason after he spent the previous four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He missed a combined seven games due to injury in 2014-15.  

    Freeman was also suspended for four games last season after violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.  

    When healthy, Freeman is one of the NFL's best linebackers. Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL's best linebacker in 2016 with a 93.8 overall grade, and he had just one missed tackle with 40 made tackles while in coverage.  

    Losing Freeman creates a massive hole in the Bears defense. Christian Jones is likely to move into the starting lineup opposite Danny Trevathan to take his place.  

