Jerrell Freeman Will Undergo Surgery for Pectoral Injury

Nam Y. Huh/Associated Press

Chicago Bears head coach John Fox told reporters Wednesday that linebacker Jerrell Freeman will require surgery for a torn pectoral muscle.

The Bears had placed Freeman on injured reserve Tuesday.

The team signed Freeman to a three-year deal last offseason after he spent the previous four seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. He missed a combined seven games due to injury in 2014-15.

Freeman was also suspended for four games last season after violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances.

When healthy, Freeman is one of the NFL's best linebackers. Pro Football Focus graded him as the NFL's best linebacker in 2016 with a 93.8 overall grade, and he had just one missed tackle with 40 made tackles while in coverage.

Losing Freeman creates a massive hole in the Bears defense. Christian Jones is likely to move into the starting lineup opposite Danny Trevathan to take his place.