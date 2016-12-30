Erik Spoelstra, Heat Agree to New Contract: Latest Details and Reaction

The Miami Heat have thrived under Erik Spoelstra's leadership ever since he was hired in 2008, and the team is banking on that trend continuing in the years ahead.

According to the Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman, the Heat confirmed on Friday that Spoelstra's contract was extended over the summer. The Vertical's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported on June 28 that the two sides were close to striking a new deal.

However, terms of the agreement have not been made public. Rather, the Heat merely said Spoelstra's deal runs beyond this season.

"I would like to thank the Arisons and Pat for their continued confidence in me and my staff and are humbled in their trust in me as head coach," Spoelstra said in a statement, per Winderman. "It has been an incredible 22 years being part of the Miami Heat family and we will look to continue our goal of winning NBA" href="http://www.sun-sentinel.com/topic/sports/basketball/nba-15008001-topic.html">NBA championships."

Once a video coordinator for the Heat, Spoelstra steadily rose up the ranks within the Heat organization. In 1997, Spoelstra was named an assistant coach, and he served in that capacity 11 seasons before he was named head coach prior to the 2008-09 campaign.

Since then, the 45-year-old has rattled off seven winning seasons en route to capturing four Eastern Conference titles and two rings. All told, Spoelstra owns a 409-264 record, which gives him the seventh-most wins among active head coaches:

Active NBA Head Coach Wins Leaders (Through Dec. 30) Coach Record Winning Percentage Gregg Popovich, San Antonio Spurs 1,115-491 .694 Doc Rivers, L.A. Clippers 775-565 .578 Rick Carlisle, Dallas Mavericks 671-494 .576 Nate McMillan, Indiana Pacers 493-470 .512 Mike D'Antoni, Houston Rockets 479-435 .524 Stan Van Gundy, Detroit Pistons 462-315 .595 Erik Spoelstra, Miami Heat 409-264 .608 Source: Basketball-Reference.com

"Players know more than ever they have a man who can lead them to the promised land," Heat president Pat Riley said of Spoelstra's championship pedigree in 2004, per Sports Illustrated's Lee Jenkins. "It takes a long time to gain that kind of respect."

Spoelstra's been so impressive, in fact, that San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich went out of his way to praise the job the Heat coach has done over the past few years.

"It should be common knowledge by now he's an excellent coach," Popovich said in March 2015, per the Sun Sentinel's Shandel Richardson. "He knows what wins and what loses. He's comfortable in his own skin. He teaches well. He's going to make fair demands on whoever is available."

Spoelstra's player-development skills have been particularly impressive.

Take the 2015-16 season, for instance. While the Heat were coming off a disappointing 37-45 season—the only losing campaign of Spo's career to date—Miami's boss didn't shy away from thrusting youngsters like Tyler Johnson, Josh Richardson and Justise Winslow into sizable roles in his rotation throughout the season.

Miami Heat Under Erik Spoelstra (Through Dec. 30, 2016) Season W-L Notable 2008-09 43-39 Lost in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals 2009-10 47-35 Lost in Eastern Conference Quarterfinals 2010-11 58-24 Eastern Conference Champions 2011-12 46-20 Won NBA Finals 2012-13 66-16 Won NBA Finals 2013-14 54-28 Eastern Conference Champions 2014-15 37-45 Missed Playoffs 2015-16 48-34 Lost in Eastern Conference Semifinals 2016-17 10-23 ----- Source: Basketball-Reference.com

Each player appeared to find a niche as the year progressed, and their expedited development relieved the team's veterans of a burden that could have conceivably crippled the team's chances to contend for a division title.

Assuming Spoelstra can continue to build a strong program in South Florida while using the Heat's culture and track record of success as primary tools to recruit free agents in the offseason, Miami should continue to thrive in an unbalanced Eastern Conference for years to come even after Dwyane Wade bolted for the Chicago Bulls.