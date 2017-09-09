Karim Benzema Reportedly out 4-6 Weeks with Hamstring Injury

Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Associated Press

Karim Benzema will miss Real Madrid's upcoming fixture schedule after it was confirmed a hamstring injury suffered against Levante on Saturday will sideline him for four to six weeks.

Spanish daily AS reported on Saturday that Benzema will be out of action for more than a month after having to withdraw from Saturday's 1-1 draw after only 24 minutes.

Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane will be forced to alter his lineup while his frontman recovers. He'll be missing a key piece of the attacking puzzle that helped guide the club to last season's UEFA Champions League title.

Benzema scored 11 goals in just 29 games across all competitions for Los Merengues over the course of an injury-hit campaign, proving his mettle as a crucial part of Real's attacking trio.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale will now bear a mighty burden in ensuring the team lose none of their potency going forward, but the BBC trio simply isn't complete without its central player.

Real regularly looked better with Benzema in their lineup last term, scoring 81 goals in the 27 league matches he played—an average of three goals per game—compared to the 29 goals netted in the 11 games he didn't play—an average of just 2.6 goals per game.

The striker missed 16 matches in 2015-16, per Transfermarkt, and Zidane will hope this latest setback isn't as severe, with Benzema set to be absent for at least three La Liga games, as well as UEFA Champions League matches with APOEL Nicosia and Borussia Dortmund.