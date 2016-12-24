Marcus Mariota Injury: Titans QB Injures Ankle vs. Jaguars

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota suffered an ankle injury and was carted off the field in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He was immediately ruled out for the game.

Mariota was tripped up from behind and sacked, and he stayed down on the field. An air cast was put on his ankle before he was carted off.

The second-overall pick in the 2015 draft is the future and present of the Titans franchise, so any injury is reason for worry. Mariota also dealt with knee concerns during his rookie season and appeared in only 12 games.

Entering Sunday, Mariota had 3,327 yards and 25 touchdown passes with nine interceptions.

Mariota threw for 2,818 yards and 19 touchdowns and added 252 yards and two scores on the ground in his rookie campaign. The dual-threat quarterback has the ability to hurt opposing defenses with his arm and legs and will be missed if he is forced to sit out game action.

The former Heisman Trophy winner is likely Tennessee's best hope at becoming a contender in the AFC South in the coming years. The Titans were trying to crack the postseason for the first time with Mariota, but his injury plus the deficit to the Jaguars put those hopes in major jeopardy.

The Titans have turned toward Matt Cassel, an experienced backup who has been in the league since 2005, if Mariota needs time to heal. Cassel has two seasons with more than 3,000 passing yards on his resume and appeared in nine contests for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2015 campaign.

While he is not the explosive playmaker Mariota is, Cassel provides a steady hand who could keep Tennessee's offense afloat.