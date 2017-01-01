Nathan Proctor to Virginia Tech: Hokies Land 4-Star OLB Prospect

Virginia Tech added an impact defender to its 2017 recruiting class Sunday in the form of outside linebacker Nathan Proctor.

According to ESPN.com's Derek Tyson, Proctor announced his intention to play for the Hokies during the 2017 Under Armour All-America Game.

Per Scout.com, the 6'3", 220-pounder is a 4-star recruit and the No. 161 overall player, No. 11 outside linebacker and No. 1 outside linebacker from the state of Maryland in the 2017 class.

Given his talent at the outside linebacker position, Proctor generated plenty of interest from power conference schools during his recruiting cycle. Penn State, Maryland, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh and Florida were all included on Scout.com's list of interested programs.

Proctor hinted at his overall talent level and versatility when he discussed how Penn State planned on potentially using him after he visited the coaching staff, per Brian Dohn of Scout.com: “They plan on using me in a lot of different things, which they were breaking down to me. A lot of [it] made sense with different types of blitzes and stuff like that.”

The first thing that jumps out about Proctor’s game is his overall athleticism and speed, which helps him in those blitzes and different defensive designs. Hudl.com shared some highlights of Proctor’s junior season at the high school level:

Dohn also provided a scouting report for the defensive playmaker and suggested he can play outside linebacker in 3-4 sets or defensive end in 4-3 sets. That ability to play various positions will help Proctor remain on the field for passing and rushing downs as he develops into an impact defender at the college level.

Dohn highlighted Proctor’s speed, which enables him to explode around the edge as a pass-rusher and pursue running backs and ball-carriers in space. If he improves his overall technique when engaged with offensive linemen, Proctor will become an even more dangerous pass-rusher for Virginia Tech.

So long as that improvement comes and his athleticism continues to shine through, Proctor has the potential to develop into one of the prized recruits in the 2017 recruiting class.

The 2016 season represented a big leap forward for the Hokies, as they went 10-4 under Justin Fuente, marking their first double-digit-win season since 2011.

Virginia Tech is on the verge of becoming a contender in the ACC once again, and with teams like Clemson and Florida State set to lose key players to the NFL draft, Proctor is the type of player who can help the Hokies become a national power.