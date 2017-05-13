Hisashi Iwakuma Reportedly Out 4-6 Weeks Due to Shoulder Injury

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma will miss four to six weeks because of a shoulder injury.

On Saturday, MLB.com's Greg Johns reported the team placed Iwakuma on the disabled list with right shoulder inflammation.

The 36-year-old has been a vital part of Seattle's starting rotation since 2012, though he struggled this season prior to his injury with a 4.35 ERA in six starts.

After nearly joining the Los Angeles Dodgers last offseason, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Iwakuma returned to the Mariners for the 2016 campaign. Although he posted a career-worst 4.12 ERA, his 16 wins were a career best.

The 2013 season was Iwakuma's best in the majors, as he earned a trip to the All-Star Game and finished third in American League Cy Young voting by virtue of his 14-6 record, 2.66 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 185 strikeouts in 219.2 innings.

He put up solid numbers in 2014 and 2015 as well, but injuries limited him. He made just 28 starts in 2014 and followed that up with 20 in 2015 because of a torn tendon in his finger.

Injuries have decimated Seattle's starting rotation so far this season. Iwakuma is joining Felix Hernandez, James Paxton and Drew Smyly on the disabled list. The Mariners called up Sam Gaviglio from Triple-A to take Iwakuma's spot in the rotation.