Justin Turner Suffers Broken-Wrist Injury; Likely Out Until May

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Los Angeles Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner suffered a broken wrist in spring training Monday, per Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times.

Shaikin noted the slugger is "unlikely to return before May" and cited the six weeks Freddie Freeman of the Atlanta Braves and nine weeks George Springer of the Houston Astros missed because of prior broken wrists.

Turner talked about the injury with SportsNet LA:

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Turner broke the wrist when he was hit by a pitch.

This is a significant blow for the Dodgers considering Turner has blossomed into one of Major League Baseball's most feared hitters over the past few seasons.

Last year, the 33-year-old was sensational, as he slashed .322/.415/.530 with 21 home runs and 71 RBI en route to his first All-Star nod.

With Turner banged up, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts will have to tinker with his infield alignment.

Logan Forsythe projects as Turner's most likely replacement at the hot corner, with Chase Utley the favorite to take over Forsythe's starting duties at second base. The versatile Chris Taylor could also move from the outfield to the infield.