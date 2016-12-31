Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Knicks PF Ruled Out vs. Rockets with Injured Achilles

Next ARTICLE »
Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories
Kristaps Porzingis Injury: Knicks PF Ruled Out vs. Rockets with Injured Achilles
Seth Wenig/Associated Press
293
Reads
0
Comments

With the New York Knicks currently riding a three-game losing streak, losing young sensation Kristaps Porzingis for Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets is not likely to stop the misery. 

Per the Knicks' public relations Twitter account, Porzingis will sit out with a sore Achilles.

Porzingis has followed up a strong rookie campaign last season with a stellar effort so far this season. He had appeared in each of the Knicks' 32 games prior to Saturday, averaging 20.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game and leading the team with three win shares, per Basketball-Reference.com.

While the team is still not among the upper crust in the east, Porzingis' continued rise has left the Knicks in a position where they can dream about a playoff push with some minor tweaks. 

All this depends on Porzingis being in the lineup. His injury leaves the Knicks with a huge scoring void, as Carmelo Anthony and Derrick Rose are the only other players active on Saturday who average double figures.

The Knicks lack depth at power forward with Kyle O'Quinn and Maurice Ndour as the backups, so they are in a tough spot with Porzingis out. The good news is Porzingis' setback doesn't appear to be a significant issue, making this an opportunity for him to get healthy before the new year begins.

The team needs to be patient with Porzingis to ensure his long-term success, but this already-thin roster can be exposed quickly with him out.

Follow New York Knicks from B/R on Facebook

Follow New York Knicks from B/R on Facebook and get the latest updates straight to your newsfeed!

Team StreamTM

Knicks Newsletter

New York Knicks

Subscribe Now

By signing up for our newsletter, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy.

Thanks for signing up.