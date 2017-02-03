    GolfDownload App

    Tiger Woods Injury: Updates on Golf Star's Back and Return

    DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - FEBRUARY 02: Tiger Woods of the USA looks on during the first round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic on the Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club on February 2, 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)
    Francois Nel/Getty Images
    Tyler Conway
February 3, 2017

    Tiger Woods withdrew from the Dubai Desert Classic on Friday because of a back problem. 

    Continue for updates.

    Woods Suffers Fresh Setback

    Friday, February 3

    The European Tour Twitter feed confirmed Woods would no longer be taking part in the event:

    As reported by BBC Sport, a "bad back" was cited as the reason for the 14-time major champion's decision to pull out. The man from the United States shot a five-over par round of 77 on Thursday.

    Woods, 41, has been mired with injuries in recent seasons. Chronic back problems limited him to just 20 combined events during the last three years, with nearly all of them featuring him in significant pain. He played in only one event last season, a December trip to the Hero World Challenge.

    This latest injury should come as no surprise at this point. Woods hasn't been relevant in more than two years through no fault of his own. His body is breaking down, and it's bordering on sad to see him flail and try to keep his head above water.

    No one wants to see Woods wince through his waning years. But we're now nearly eight years removed from his last major win and barreling toward three with him spending more time rehabbing than playing.

    Golf is a non-contact sport you can play well into your late-40s at a high level, but Woods has always pushed his body to the limit. Perhaps his years of weight training and bulking up, once seen as revolutionary, are coming back to haunt him. Either way, this isn't what anyone wanted for Woods' twilight. 

