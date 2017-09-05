Jake Arrieta Ruled Out for 7-10 Days with Hamstring Injury

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Former National League Cy Young winner Jake Arrieta has left the Chicago Cubs with a huge hole in the rotation after suffering an injury to his hamstring.

Gordon Wittenmyer of the Chicago Sun-Times reported the details of Arrieta's injury:

In the past three seasons with the Cubs from 2014 to 2016, Arrieta compiled a 2.42 ERA with 593 strikeouts and 402 hits allowed in 583 innings. He won the 2015 NL Cy Young award thanks to a 1.77 ERA in 229 innings.

After a slow start this season, including a 4.35 ERA in the first half, Arrieta is pitching like he did during his Cy Young campaign in 2015. He has posted a 1.98 ERA with 42 hits allowed and 55 strikeouts in 59 innings since the All-Star break.

The Cubs' rotation depth has been lacking this season. Jose Quintana hasn't provided the boost expected after being acquired from the Chicago White Sox. John Lackey is 38 years old, and his 32 homers allowed is fourth-most in MLB. Jon Lester was placed on the 10-day disabled list in August with shoulder fatigue.

Arrieta's turnaround gives the Cubs the ace they need to lead their rotation if they want to repeat as World Series champions, but his absence leaves a huge hole for manager Joe Maddon to fill as his team looks to secure a National League Central title.