    Danilo Gallinari Injury: Updates on Nuggets Star's Groin and Return

    DENVER, CO - DECEMBER 2: Danilo Gallinari #8 of the Denver Nuggets brings the ball up court during the game against the Houston Rockets on December 2, 2016 at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images
    Alec NathanFeatured ColumnistFebruary 2, 2017

    Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari was forced to leave his team's 119-99 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday with a groin strain and did not return. 

    Continue for updates. 

    Gallinari Headed for MRI 

    Wednesday, Feb. 1

    According to BSNDenver.com's Harrison Wind, head coach Mike Malone confirmed Gallinari will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of his groin strain. 

    Over the past few seasons, Gallinari hasn't been able to stay off the injury report. After he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee toward the end of the 2012-13 season, Gallinari proceeded to miss the entire 2013-14 campaign before tearing the meniscus in his right knee in December 2014.

    Last season, Gallinari was plagued by sprains to both ankles, including a significant one in late February. 

    But when he's been healthy, the 28-year-old has served as Denver's most prolific perimeter threat. In 53 appearances a season ago, Gallinari averaged a career-high 19.5 points per game on 41.0 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent shooting from three-point range.

    Forty-four appearances into the 2016-17 campaign, Gallinari is averaging a team-high 17.2 points on 43.2 percent shooting from the field and 38.1 percent shooting from three. 

    Should he miss extended time, Malone has the luxury of being able to lean on Wilson Chandler at small forward. Gallinari's injury could also up some extra minutes for Juan Hernangomez in Denver's frontcourt rotation. 

