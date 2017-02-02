Danilo Gallinari Injury: Updates on Nuggets Star's Groin and Return

Garrett Ellwood/Getty Images

Denver Nuggets forward Danilo Gallinari was forced to leave his team's 119-99 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday with a groin strain and did not return.

Gallinari Headed for MRI

Wednesday, Feb. 1

According to BSNDenver.com's Harrison Wind, head coach Mike Malone confirmed Gallinari will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of his groin strain.

Over the past few seasons, Gallinari hasn't been able to stay off the injury report. After he suffered a torn ACL in his left knee toward the end of the 2012-13 season, Gallinari proceeded to miss the entire 2013-14 campaign before tearing the meniscus in his right knee in December 2014.

Last season, Gallinari was plagued by sprains to both ankles, including a significant one in late February.

But when he's been healthy, the 28-year-old has served as Denver's most prolific perimeter threat. In 53 appearances a season ago, Gallinari averaged a career-high 19.5 points per game on 41.0 percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent shooting from three-point range.

Forty-four appearances into the 2016-17 campaign, Gallinari is averaging a team-high 17.2 points on 43.2 percent shooting from the field and 38.1 percent shooting from three.

Should he miss extended time, Malone has the luxury of being able to lean on Wilson Chandler at small forward. Gallinari's injury could also up some extra minutes for Juan Hernangomez in Denver's frontcourt rotation.