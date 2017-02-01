K'Lavon Chaisson to LSU: Tigers Land 5-Star DE Prospect

Photo Credit: Scout.com

The LSU Tigers added a potential star Wednesday when defensive end K'Lavon Chaisson joined their 2017 recruiting class.

Billy Embody of Scout shared word of Chiasson's commitment.

The 6'4", 220-pounder is a 5-star recruit, per Scout. He's the No. 33 recruit overall, the No. 5 defensive end and the top defensive end from the state of Texas in the 2017 class.

Like many top-notch Texas prospects do, Chaisson garnered plenty of interest throughout the recruiting process from a variety of schools across the country. LSU, Florida State, Florida, Oregon, Oklahoma, Notre Dame, Texas, Georgia and a handful of other blue-chip programs recruited Chaisson before he elected to join the Tigers.

It's no surprise that many schools looked Chaisson's way. He was the defensive MVP in Galena Park North Shore's victory over Austin Westlake in the 2015 Texas Class 6A Division I championship game. He finished with a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, a blocked field goal and a sack, per Scout's Gabe Brooks.

Hudl shared some of his highlights at the high school level:

Chaisson's strength and athleticism have helped him play multiple positions and project well at the next level.

His strength, in particular, jumps out, especially for someone who will theoretically build on it at an elite SEC program.

He makes ball-carriers feel it when they come to his side, and his lateral speed helps him cover ground before he unleashes his power.

Chaisson is also quick off the snap with a formidable first step and the athleticism to get into the backfield off the edge. The versatile playmaker generates consistent pressure and makes opposing quarterbacks feel his presence with strong hits.

His raw skill set gives him the ability to contribute at multiple positions, and he'll join a program that has been built on defensive dominance. Chaisson is a prototypical defensive playmaker who can make a difference up front for the Tigers.