Robinson Cano Exits Game vs. Phillies with Quad Injury

Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano suffered a quad strain during Tuesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies and was forced to leave, per the team's Twitter account.

He was 2-for-3 with a two-run home run before leaving in the fourth inning, which brought his average up to .277 on the season.

Cano remains one of the league's most reliable middle infielders. Although his power numbers dropped off from his peak with the New York Yankees in his first two years with the Mariners, he posted a career-high 39 home runs during the 2016 campaign.

The 34-year-old Dominican Republic native has also been durable. He entered 2017 having played in at least 156 games in 10 consecutive seasons dating back to the 2007 campaign. Durability is one of the most underrated traits of top players.

With the team already missing Shawn O'Malley (shoulder), it will have depth issues in the middle infield. If the latest setback forces Cano to miss time, Taylor Motter and Mike Freeman could have opportunities to fill the void.

The Mariners offense won't be nearly as potent at the plate until Cano is back to full strength, though. He remains one of the AL's most valuable hitters in his mid-30s.