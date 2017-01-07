Foster Sarell to Stanford: Cardinal Land 5-Star OT Prospect

Stanford landed a potential cornerstone left tackle Saturday, as highly touted offensive lineman Foster Sarell officially committed during the Army All-American Bowl.

Brandon Huffman of Scout passed along Sarell's decision to play for the Cardinal.

Greg Biggins of Scout sees big things for Sarell in the future:

Foster Sarell probably one of the five best OLs I've seen come out of the West since I've been doing this, barring injury, Sunday player — Greg Biggins (@GregBiggins) January 7, 2017

The 6'6", 300-pound lineman is a 5-star prospect who ranks as the No. 2 overall player and No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2017 recruiting class, according to Scout.

Sarell has long been coveted because of his dominance at Graham-Kapowsin High School in Washington, making him among the top targets pursued by Pac-12 powers.

Per Scout, Washington and Stanford were among his top suitors, with other nationwide powers such as Notre Dame, Alabama and Michigan checking in as well.

The expectations are as massive as Sarell's considerable frame, but based on his ultimate goal, he seems to be embracing them, according to TJ Cotterill of the News Tribune.

"I want to go to the Hall of Fame, be in Canton and have the nice head statue and everything," he said.

Sarell has the right attitude, but the biggest question regarding his ability to excel at the collegiate level and move on to the NFL is his durability.

Per Cotterill, Sarell missed two months during his junior season at Graham-Kapowsin because of a broken arm.

The college schedule is more strenuous and demanding, which an anonymous recruiter believes could be Sarell's biggest obstacle, according to Cotterill.

"He can certainly be in that group of guys," the recruiter said. "It's just going to be being able to make the transition. At O-line, it does not matter how talented a kid is, it's a different type of strength, and hopefully you can get those guys in the weight room to get them strong enough to handle a 12- to 13-game season."

Sarell is already big enough to lock horns with some of the powerful defensive linemen he is sure to encounter. Assuming there is more room for him to grow into his body, he has a chance to become one of the most physically imposing offensive tackles in the nation in the near future.

Sarell has all the makings of an elite lineman, and if he continues to develop, his Hall of Fame aspirations may not be far-fetched.

Stanford has a reputation for developing and churning out top-flight offensive linemen, and Sarell could be the latest in a long line of success stories.

Along with strengthening their own offensive line, the Cardinal dealt a major blow to their Pac-12 rivals, especially Washington, by landing Sarell.

The Huskies are Sarell's home team and recruited him heavily, but Stanford proved it still has wide-ranging appeal that could soon get it back to the top of the conference.

