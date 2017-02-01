James Robinson to Florida: Gators Land 4-Star WR Prospect

Photo Credit: Scout.com

The Florida Gators added a difference-maker to their future offense on Wednesday when wide receiver prospect James Robinson officially joined their 2017 recruiting class.

Gators head coach Jim McElwain announced the news via Twitter:

The 6'3", 190-pound pass-catcher is a 4-star prospect, per Scout. He checks in as the No. 270 overall player, the No. 38 wide receiver and the No. 5 wide receiver from the state of Florida in the 2017 class.

The Lakeland High School product drew interest from some of the best teams in the nation throughout the recruiting process, including Clemson, Florida, Alabama, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Auburn. He took early an visit to Clemson, but Corey Bender of Scout noted that Florida was Robinson's "childhood favorite."

Robinson already made news as a recruit when he was cited for marijuana possession during his official visit to Ohio State. Stephen Pianovich of Landof10.com cited Franklin County Court records that said Robinson was charged with one count of possession.

Following the incident, Chris Hays of the Orlando Sentinel reported Tuesday that the Gators pulled the receiver's scholarship offer before ultimately changing their minds on Wednesday.

Despite the legal issues, it is still no wonder so many schools pursued the talented Robinson on the recruiting trail. Hudl shared some of the highlights that likely caught their eyes:

Not even the best college coaches can teach height, and the 6'3" Robinson has plenty. He should be able to high-point passes in the end zone as a dangerous red-zone threat from the moment he steps on campus, and he will likely develop into a more formidable playmaker as his career continues.

While Robinson has the height to play on the outside and outmuscle cornerbacks who press up on him, he also boasts the speed and shiftiness to make defenders miss in the open field.

Robinson may not serve as his new team's No. 1 option as a freshman, but his speed should help him see the field in a special teams role or as a slot receiver when the offense spreads the ball around.

It's difficult to ask for much more from a wide receiver recruit than what Robinson brings to the table. If he fulfills his potential, he will be one of the most important recruits for Florida in the 2017 cycle.